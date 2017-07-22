1990 FIR against IGP hits Urdu hurdle

An FIR, filed against an official, currently attached to Punjab Police, in 1990, is still pending as the court is yet to translate the document from Urdu to English. The case was registered against Inspector General of Police (IGP), Human Rights, A K Pandey in 1990. The case was transferred to District Courts, Sector 43, in December last year but neither the court staff nor the counsel for the police official has been able to comprehend the allegations levelled against Pandey as the charge sheet is written in Urdu.

The court, in the process of translating the FIR, will take the next step once translation is complete. The counsel for the police official, Advocate Himanshu Sharma, said, “I am yet to get the file of the case as all the documents pertaining to the case are in Urdu and I do not understand it. We have no clue about the exact contents of the FIR and so I cannot comment on it.” The case has been adjourned nine times since December 2016.

The prosecution is supposed to submit a reply but the translation is yet to be completed. Pandey was booked in 1990 under sections 364 (kidnapping) and 344 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is slated to come up for hearing on July 28. The case was transferred to District Courts, Sector 43, Chandigarh, on the directions of the Supreme Court. It was first heard by the District Courts on December 14, 2016. “The matter is sub judice and the court has adjourned it. I cannot comment on it,” said Pandey.

