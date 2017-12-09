1966 Sonepat blasts mastermind Abdul Karim Tunda moves revision plea in Punjab HC

Abdul Karim Tunda. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) Abdul Karim Tunda. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The alleged mastermind of the 1996 Sonepat blasts, Abdul Karim Tunda, who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court, on Friday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court with a criminal revision plea to commute his sentence.

A division bench of the High Court admitted the plea and also stayed the trial court order imposing a fine on the convict during the pendency of his plea. Tunda was convicted on October 9 for the twin blasts in Sonepat in 1996 and has been held to be a mastermind behind the blasts.

