18-year-old arrested for ‘poaching’ peacocks, selling wings to quacks

The Derabassi police arrested an 18-year-old man who was allegedly poaching peacocks and selling their wings to quacks for preparing medicines.Police suspect that two women are also involved in the crime but they are yet to be identified. The accused is also an quack, the police said.

The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Verma Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline that the accused was identified as Sonu, a resident of Manimajra. He added that they received information that a gang was operational in the area near Chhatbir Zoo which was killing peacocks by luring them with poison-laced grains. He added that they kept an eye on the activities of the poachers last week but they did not achieve any success.

“On Monday our informer told us that Sonu laid a trap to kill the peacocks near the forest area at Chatt village. We also followed Sonu and found that he was luring the peacocks with some grains. Our team arrested him and recovered wings of dead peacocks,” Singh said, adding that the accused was produced in the court and sent to one-day police remand.

The IO said that during the investigation, Sonu said that he was a quack and he used to kill the peacocks to sell their wings to other quacks who prepared some medicines. Sonu told the police that some other persons were also involved in the crime.

“We have booked two unknown women in the case as we came to know that some women used to visit Sonu’s shop in the area where he also sells medicines. At this stage we cannot say anything about the role of these women but in further investigation the entire picture will become clear,” Singh said.The police booked Sonu and three unknown persons, including two women, under sections 9, 39, 49 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

A man dressed in a saffron dress was caught in a video clip while injecting and taking away a peacock near CTU workshop in Sector 38 in Chandigarh a fortnight ago. The video of the incident was prepared by a conductor of CTU bus, who also informed Chandigarh Police control room about it. Later, a DDR was lodged at the Sector 39 police station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App