Chandigarh: 18-month-old succumbs to fatal fall at PGIMER

An eighteen-month-old boy succumbed to his injuries at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Tuesday after he fell from the roof of his one-storey house at Bapudham Colony here on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Deepak. The incident took place around 12.40 pm when the child was playing. His mother was working in kitchen, while his father, an auto-rickshaw driver, had gone out for work.

As the victim skidded and fell from the roof on the main road, local residents raised an alarm. The victim was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from where he was transferred to the PGI. However, during treatment, he died Tuesday evening.

Sector 26 police of Chandigarh have registered a DDR in the matter and initiated an investigation. Inspector Jaspal Bhullar, Station House Officer of Sector 26 station, said that the child died after falling off accidentally from the roof. “No foul play is there,” he said.

