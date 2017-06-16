16 booked for financing phones worth Rs 8.96L on fake papers

AS MANY as 16 people were booked on Thursday for procuring 16 iPhone-7 sets worth Rs 8.96 lakh by submitting fake documents with Bajaj Finance Ltd. The accused financed the phones on the fake documents and procured the sets from Reliance Retail Ltd in Sector 20 in the month of October 2016. Rajesh Yadav, head of the fraud control department of finance company, lodged an FIR at Sector 20 police station on Thursday.

Sources said most of the accused submitted fake documents, including voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards and driving licences, showing themselves as residents of Baltana, Badal Colony and Dhakoli in Zirakpur area of Mohali. The others showed themselves to be residents of Panchkula.

Yadav said, “The fraud came to light when we did not receive a single instalment from any of the purchasers of iPhone, who financed the phones from our company. They were scheduled to pay instalments from December 2016. When we did not receive the instalments, we physically verified the residential addresses of all 16 people and all were found fake. The residential houses existed but the accused did not reside there.”

The complainant said that the accused had also submitted their pictures along with the fake documents and the pictures had been handed over to the local police along with a detailed complaint, which was filed in the month of January 2017. Police sources said all the 16 accused were named in one FIR. The Bajaj Finance Ltd also provided the IMEI number of all iPhones to the Panchkula police.

A senior police officer said the assistance of cyber cell was taken to track down the iPhones and the IMEI numbers of all these 16 iPhones had been put on surveillance. The officer maintained that once the iPhones were operated, they would automatically come to know about the locations of the phones. A case under charges of impersonation, cheating and submitting fake documents was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App