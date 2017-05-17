15 shanties gutted in fire, 14 hurt in Mohali

As many as 15 shanties were gutted while 14 people sustained minor injuries when a fire broke out in Udham Singh colony in phase 8 industrial area on Tuesday evening. The fire broke out at around 5.30 pm. The exact reason is not been ascertained yet but fire brigade officials said that the fire might have broken out while cooking.

The fire also spread in other shanties which were located nearby. After receiving the call, fire brigade pressed 12 fire tenders into the service and took around two hours to control the fire. Police officials informed that nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

