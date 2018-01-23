13 couples tie the knot at mass wedding ceremony in Chandigarh

Mass marriage being held at a community center in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Mass marriage being held at a community center in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Thirteen couples, from the weaker sections of the society, came together under one roof to tie the knot at a mass wedding ceremony organised by NGO Bharat Vikas Parishad(BVP). The function was held Monday at the Community Centre, Sector 20, Chandigarh.

Thanking the Parishad for organising the ceremony, Shiv Karan, father of a groom, said,” I am thankful to the officials of the Parishad who this possible. The event was great. All my relatives have been gifted essentials.”

Lalit Mohan, an official with BVP said, “Most people who apply for marriages here have meagre incomes. They have small stalls or work as waiters or orderlies,”

With grand marriage celebrations and demand for dowry on the rise, Parishad endeavors to provide some relief by organising collective marriages for families belonging to the weaker sections of the society. “BVP is responsible for the selection of brides and grooms, managing the wedding ceremony, catering and gifts,” said Ajay Dutta, Director of BVP.

Donors and members of the Parishad who made the event possible expressed their satisfaction towards the efforts of Parishad and emphasized for its everlasting continuation for social welfare. “The Parishad is doing a commendable job in carrying out the social work. It is becoming a source of relief for people who are less fortunate,” said one of the donors.

Almost 2,000 people attended the ceremony throughout the day, which included members from the brides and grooms’ side along with the members of the Parishad and donors.

