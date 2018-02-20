11 months after nod from Cabinet, Punjab to notify transport policy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday gave his nod for the notification of the policy which was cleared in his first Cabinet meeting 11 months ago. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday gave his nod for the notification of the policy which was cleared in his first Cabinet meeting 11 months ago. (File Photo)

In a jolt to various private bus operators in the state, including former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab is all set to notify the transport policy by cancelling 7,000 permits and 2,000 destination extension permits identified by the government as “illegal”. Sources said the cancellation of these permits and extensions would hit several transporters, including Sukhbir Badal, his aide Gurdeep Singh Jujhar of Jujhar Bus, Akali leader and former Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon of Baba Budha Transport, Akali Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon of Deep Bus, as well as Congress leaders Jasbir Singh Dimpa of Pyar Bus, Avtar Henry Junior of Kartar Bus, and other politicians who own companies such as Libra and New Fatehgarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday gave his nod for the notification of the policy which was cleared in his first Cabinet meeting 11 months ago. The government plans to submit the notification in the High Court later this month when a case relating to cancellation of permits and extensions comes for a hearing. As per a transport scheme modified on December 20, 2012 by the former SAD-BJP government about 7,000 bus route permits were issued in violation of the norms and another 2000 bus routes were given extension after extension in violation of the rules.

As per the norms, only one extension of 24 kilometres is allowed on any given permit. But under the modifications, extension after extension was given to favour certain transporters to ply their buses on routes connecting distant destinations. The irregularities in the route permits, as per the official, ranged from plying buses on routes where State Transport Undertaking buses were otherwise supposed to have a monopoly to “deviation” of original route permits. The private transport system is controlled by politicians across party lines, and according to officials, it was this that prevented the government from notifying the policy.

The State Transport Commission has finally on February 16, written to all Regional Transport Authorities that all extensions beyond the permissible limits of 24 km should be cancelled. It has also stated that the transport scheme under which all the private operators of HVAC, Air Conditioned Integral Coaches were allowed to operate on neighbouring inter-state routes up to a distance of 15 km has been struck down by the HC.

The High Court had directed the government to cancel the permits and extension after acting on a public interest litigation filed by two Punjab residents who alleged that the transport was controlled by mafia and politicians. The bus route permits and extensions were granted in violation of norms laid down in Motor Vehicles Act 1988. Acting on the PIL, the HC had in October 2016 stayed extension and increase in route trips of buses as proposed by Punjab government.

