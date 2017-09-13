10-year-old raped: DNA samples of accused, newborn don’t match

THE DNA sample of a 10-year-old rape victim’s infant daughter does not match that of the accused in the case, the victim’s uncle. The court has sent a letter to Chandigarh SSP about this.“We will further investigate the case and look at all aspects,” said SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale.

The 10-year-old rape victim gave birth to a baby girl at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on August 17. The accused is in jail. During trial proceedings, the victim identified the accused, her uncle, through video conferencing, while the mother of victim deposed in court alleging that the uncle was the offender. Manjit Singh, counsel for the accused, saidwitness statements were still being recorded. After the prosecution witnesses are questioned, the statements of the accused would be recorded, he said.

The court has summoned the investigating officer of the case on September 15. Meanwhile, a head constable with Chandigarh Police, Harbans Singh, who is deployed as a malkhana munshi at Sector 39 police station and is a keeps of the case records, recorded his statement Tuesday.

Police to meet victim

Sources said as part of further probe in the case in the wake of the DNA sample report results, a police team will talk to the 10-year-old girl again. A police officer said the uncle was arrested on the basis of her statements and had confessed. However, it would be probed if she was sexually abused by some other person too, said the officer.

