10 IAS & 3 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

Haryana Government Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 10 IAS and three HCS officers with immediate effect. Among the other IAS officers, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, T L Satyaprakash, has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department and as Director and Special Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Cultural Affairs and Languages and Grievances Departments.

Watch What Else is Making News



Another officer Hardeep Singh has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram while Gauri Parasher Joshi has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula.

Officer on Special Duty, of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) V Umashankar has been given additional charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Sameer Pal Srow has been ordered to join as Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad and Rohtash Singh Kharb has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Yamunanagar.

Chander Shekhar has been posted as Director of the Elementary Education Department while SS Phulia has been posted as State Project Director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad.

One Garima Mittal has been posted as the Chief Executive of Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board while Amit Khatri will also look after the additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, Gurugram.

Among the HCS officers, Ram Sarup Verma has got additional charge of Administrator, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), Panchkula.

Ashok Kumar Garg, will also look after the assignment of Joint Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, Gurugram, while Anil Nagar has been posted as Secretary, Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani.