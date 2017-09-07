Chandigarh Housing board to conduct e-auction of 147 commercial properties

Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. Sahil Walia Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. Sahil Walia

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) commenced with the e-auction of 147 commercial properties on lease hold basis. The auction process will continue till October 5. “The auction is open for any citizen of India as well as NRIs above 18 years of age after getting himself or herself registered with e-auction portal of CHB after the payment of prescribed registration fee of Rs1,500 along with 18 per cent GST,” a release by the board stated.

It was further mentioned that the e-auction of these properties would be conducted strictly within the scheduled date and time mentioned against each property by way of bidding amongst the bidders and the bidder shall improve their offer in multiples of an amount that is one lakh against each property. The detailed terms and conditions relating to e-auction of these commercial properties on lease hold basis is available on the CHB official website.

