Chandigarh: 627 traffic violators caught in just one week

A traffic policeman with a camera at Bapudham light point in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. A traffic policeman with a camera at Bapudham light point in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

TIGHTENING THE noose around traffic violators in Chandigarh, the UT traffic police have started recording violations on handicameras and issuing challans after detecting them during the scrutiny of camera recordings.

As many as 10 handicameras have been allotted to police personnel of the rank of constable at all four traffic zones in Chandigarh. The four zones are east zone, south zone, central zone and south west zone. The practice started a week ago and 627 Traffic Violation Information Slips (TVIS) have been issued till Wednesday. A majority of the TVIS were related to signal jumping, driving without helmet and listening to cell phone while driving.

“We cannot depute challaning officers at every location and complaints of speeding, driving without helmet and dangerous driving were being received from various corners of Chandigarh. We deployed constables carrying handicameras to record the movements of vehicles and issue challans after detecting particular violations made by the drivers. These constables keep changing locations at random in their respective traffic zones,” said SSP (Traffic) Sashank Anand.

The specific locations, where these constables carrying handicameras, were deployed, include roads linked to sector markets as well as unmanned traffic signals near schools and colleges. Police sources said, “This exercise is on the pattern of CCTV cameras, which record traffic violations following which traffic violation slips are issued.”

SI Sharandjit Singh, who is monitoring this drive, said, “We deploy constables from 9 am to 6 pm. One out of 10 constables, stationed at one location for around one hour, is then shifted to another spot. The routine challan drive requires manpower of more than two persons. One to stop the offender and another to issue challan.”

Little or no chances of altercation between police and traffic violators are the best part of this exercise, said an officer. “A challaned person can challenge the TVIS issued against him and we preserve the video clip of the violation committed by him. He/she can check the challan clip with us at traffic police lines, Sector 29,” he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App