CBI wants NIPER registrar’s removal or transfer to ‘non-sensitive’ post

Wing Commander (retd) P J P Singh Waraich Wing Commander (retd) P J P Singh Waraich

THE CBI has sought the removal of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) registrar from his post due to the ongoing investigation related to the embezzlement of funds. The agency had started the investigation in February last year.

The agency has written a letter to Rajnish Tingal, the joint secretary of Department of Pharmaceutical and Ministry of Chemicals who is also looking after NIPERs, demanding that registrar Wing Commander (retd) P J P Singh Waraich, who is also holding charge of Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO). The letter was sent so that the investigation could not be influenced.

The letter, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, read, “P J P Singh Waraich, registrar, is an accused in case related to various allegations including misappropriation and diversion of plan funds allocated under 11th five year plan. He is also holding the charge of CVO, NIPER, Mohali. It is therefore recommended that he may either be posted out of some other NIPER institute or may be posted to a non-sensitive post.”

The letter was sent by a local CBI branch to the department on October 30 this year but the department is yet to take any action. Sources in NIPER said that the decision could be taken on Waraich by the Board of Governors (BoG) in their next meeting.

Waraich was among the nine NIPER officials who were booked by the agency on February 12, 2016. The other accused included former director of NIPER P Ramarao, the then officiating director K K Bhutani, registrar and chief vigilance officer Wing Commander (retd) P J P Singh Waraich, former deputy registrar Rakesh Mauja, and Professor Sharanjeet Singh. Besides, a private firm at Thorat colony, Erandwane, Pune, and other unknown persons were also booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery, criminal breach of trust and corruption by the agency.

Tingal was not available for comment. His staff told Chandigarh Newsline that he was attending an important meeting.

NIPER director Dr Raghuram Rao Akkinepally said that the BoG is the supreme body which takes all the important decisions. He added that the BoG would take a decision on it.

“The institute has nothing to do with it, but the BoG would soon take a decision. Officials in the department would also know about the letter,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App