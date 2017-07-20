Caste violence: Two held for posting video in Gujarat

The video, which went viral, was made after caste clashes broke out near Halvad town of Morbi district last Thursday following the murder of one Indrasinh Zala in Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar while he was out on bail. (Picture for representational purpose) The video, which went viral, was made after caste clashes broke out near Halvad town of Morbi district last Thursday following the murder of one Indrasinh Zala in Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar while he was out on bail. (Picture for representational purpose)

Police on Wednesday arrested two persons here for allegedly posting an ‘abusive’ video against a community on social media. The video, which went viral, was made after caste clashes broke out near Halvad town of Morbi district last Thursday following the murder of one Indrasinh Zala in Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar while he was out on bail. The duo were produced at a local court here and remanded to two days in police custody.

On Monday, the police had booked Mukesh Bharwad and Teja Bharwad for the abusive video post. Makarpura Police Inspector D I Mahida said the remand would enable the police to probe if the video was “intentionally circulated or at someone’s behest to spark off caste clashes”.

A complaint was lodged by one Dhaivatsinh Gohil.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App