Cash prizes take a plunge in Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

The Dahi Handi celebrations in the city were marred by a dip in cash prizes as organisers tightened their purse strings. “The total cash prizes offered this year have fallen by about 75 per cent as compared to last year. Many organisers distributed cash prizes evenly among all participating pathaks instead of rewarding winners with the highest sum, against the usual practice. Leading mandals in Ghatkopar and Thane that traditionally rewarded only the winners, gave away cash prizes to all pathaks who formed at least five layers of the human pyramid,” said Kamlesh Bhoir, Dahi Handi managing committee.

Some pathaks (teams) were disappointed with the cuts in prize money and refrained from participating in the festivities.

“This year witnessed a lull in participation from Govinda teams. Especially, because the organizers were hardly offering us Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000 for forming five to six tiers,” said Prakash Karat, a participant from the Jai Krishna Dahi Handi Mandal.

A few organisers at Ghatkopar and Bandra did not reveal the cash prize until the day of the festival. One such last minute revelation was the mandal organized by the BJP MLA Ram Kadam in Ghatkopar that announced the maximum cash prize of Rs 25 lakh for the winning pathak.

The Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan at Thane witnessed a 30-90 percent dip in cash prize. The team that formed nine tiers was given a cash prize of 25 lakh earlier. The prize money was more than halved as this year, they took home Rs 11 lakh. One of the winning teams was Jai Jawan from Jogeshwari.

While a few mandals refrained from giving cash prizes, some organisers took a high moral ground saying shelling out money would be a corrupting practice. “We did not offer cash prizes to the winning mandal as we think the lure of winning money has made the festival corrupt. We want the Govindas to solely associate the game with age old culture of India,” said Amit Andagale, one of the Dahi Handi organisers at Andheri.

On the other hand, a few organisers gave away cash prizes to all the participating pathaks, instead of the one that bagged the first place. “We gave away cash prizes within the range of Rs 5,000- Rs 1 lakh to various groups depending on the number of tiers they formed. As compared to the amount given last year which was around Rs 11 lakh to the winning pathak, we have given away more money this time due to introduction of this new practice,” said Pratap Sarnaik the Shiv Sena legislator from Thane and also the organiser of a Dahi Handi Mandal.

(Inputs from Aaryaman Shah & Siddharaj Thale)

