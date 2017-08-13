Captain Amarinder Singh to skip Independence Day rally in Issru

Last year, in the run-up to Punjab polls, Captain Amarinder Singh had addressed the rally. This year though, state Health Minister Brahm Mohindra would be the main speaker fat the rally. Last year, in the run-up to Punjab polls, Captain Amarinder Singh had addressed the rally. This year though, state Health Minister Brahm Mohindra would be the main speaker fat the rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will skip Congress’ rally at Issru village in Khanna Tuesday.

Every year on Independence Day, political conferences are held in Issru village Shaheed Karnail Singh is paid tributes for ending his life for India’s independence. Issru is Singh’s native village.

Last year, in the run-up to Punjab polls, Captain Amarinder Singh had addressed the rally. This year though, state Health Minister Brahm Mohindra would be the main speaker fat the rally.

Congress MLA from Khanna, Gurkirat Kotli, took stock of arrangements at the venue on Saturday and said that Mohindra would be the main speaker from the Congress camp.

Last year, Captain Amarinder Singh had targeteded Navjot Singh Sidhu at the rally, saying , “He is no God and even if he joins AAP, he will not be able to save the sinking ship.”

AAP has also announced that it will be holding a rally . However, only local Ludhiana leadership including Ahbaab Grewal, Daljit Singh Bhola and Darshan Shankar would be addressing the rally. Last year, all AAP bigwigs including Bhagwant Mann, Baljinder Kaur, Harjot Bains had attended the rally.

