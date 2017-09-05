Capt Amarinder Singh to give job letters to 50,000 candidates today

Preparation in full swing for Punjab Government Mega Job Fest at sports stadium in sector 78 in Sohana village of SAS Nagar. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Preparation in full swing for Punjab Government Mega Job Fest at sports stadium in sector 78 in Sohana village of SAS Nagar. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will distribute appointment letters to around 50,000 applicants on Tuesday. During the mega job fairs organised under the Ghar Ghar Naukri programme last month, more than 800 companies had selected the candidates after conducting the interviews. Officials said they would distribute the appointment letters to around 50,000 applicants on Tuesday.

Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi told Chandigarh Newsline that the state government held 21 job fairs for 13 days last month and around 4 lakh people applied for various jobs on a special website launched for the Ghar Ghar Naukri programme. “Out of 4 lakh applicants, around 3.10 lakh got selected for various jobs. The selected candidates were segregated in four categories according to their educational qualifications. Those who got selected include 1.57 lakh graduate candidates who have done their degrees in different technical courses; 62,229 diploma holders in different subjects; 54,417 candidates have done postgraduation in different subjects and 38,221 applicants have completed their degrees from various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs),” he said.

Channi further said the selected candidates were offered annual packages between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 21 lakh by the companies. In the first phase, we have planned to distribute appointment letters to 50,000 applicants and the others will get their letters through different channels including post.

“As many as 832 companies took part in our job fairs and selected the candidates. The signing authorities of many companies are not present in the state. The signing authorities will sign the appointment letters and then they will be sent to the selected candidates,” Channi said.

He further said the job fairs were held on the campuses of six private universities, including Chandigarh University, Lovely Professional University and Rayat and Bhra University. Asked about the major companies which participated in the job fairs, Channi said apart from the small companies, biggies like Maruti, Reliance and Videocon took part.

