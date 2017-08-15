Cache of arms seized in Berhampore, man held in Murshidabad

One improvised double barrel gun, seven pistols, 150 rounds of ammunition and cash worth Rs 1 lakh was found on him. (Representational Image) One improvised double barrel gun, seven pistols, 150 rounds of ammunition and cash worth Rs 1 lakh was found on him. (Representational Image)

An alleged arms dealer was arrested late on Sunday night with a large cache of arms at a bus stand at Berhampore in Murshidabad district. “Dhiren Mondal is an arms dealer. We have seized firearms and ammunition from his possession,” Murshidabad SP Mukesh Kumar said.

Following a tip-off, 37-year-old Mondal, a resident of Tehatta in neighbouring Nadia district, was arrested from Mohana bus stand in Behrampore, police said. One improvised double barrel gun, seven pistols, 150 rounds of ammunition and cash worth Rs 1 lakh was found on him.

“While interrogating a few arms dealers in the recent past, Mondal’s name had cropped up. Since then he has been under scanner. On Sunday night, he was at the bus stand with his wife and two children when he was arrested,” said Kumar. Mondal was produced in court on Monday, which sent him to seven-days of police custody. Sources in the police said Mondal used to collect arms from Nadia and sell the same in Murshidabad and its adjoining areas.

