CA results: Two Mumbai youths among top three

Two youths from the city have secured two of the top three ranks in the Chartered Accountancy final exam for May 2017, results of which were declared on Tuesday. Raj Sheth and Krishna Gupta, who secured the all-India first and third ranks respectively, cleared the exam in their first attempt. Both are in their early twenties and Commerce graduates.

Sheth (22), who hails from Dombivli, scored 630 out of 800 marks in the examination held in May. With 78.75 per cent, he has secured the all-India rank one in the CA exam.

“I want to study further, particularly in the field of finance and insurance. After that, I will look for a job in the same field,” said Sheth, who is the youngest of three siblings. He graduated in Commerce last year from RA Podar College with 87 per cent marks. Sheth is currently pursuing an articleship in a private firm.

The all-India third rank went to 21-year-old Gupta, who has scored 601 out of 800 (75.13 per cent). A resident of Goregaon, he, too has a BCom degree from Patkar College.

“I wasn’t expecting such a great result. I have cleared each level of the CA exam in the first attempt,” said Gupta, who is busy with an articleship. “I am looking for a job to hone my skills. The plan is to find a job in the finance sector,” said Gupta.

This year, as many as 79,851 candidates took the exam to become CAs, of which only 10,276 qualified, according to data released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). A total of 41,373 candidates took the Group I test, of which only 13.82 per cent were successful in qualifying. Only 16.2 per cent candidates, who took the Group II test, cleared the exam.

