CA Exam result: Three Pune boys among top 30

Six city students have qualified the Chartered Accountancy Examination (CA) this year, results of which were announced on Tuesday. Pune-based Nikhil Shimpi (16th rank), Abhiram Bhalerao (27th rank) and Gururaj Lunkad (30th rank) have managed to secure good ranks in their maiden attempts.

According to the ranking list issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), 45 students have qualified from Maharashtra, with all-India ranks 1 and 3 from Mumbai.

While Mumbai’s Raj Seth topped in the country with 78.75 per cent (630/800), Agathiswarnan S from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, stood second ( 75.2 per cent). Mumbai resident Krishna Gupta stood third (75.13 per cent). The exam, which is conducted twice a year, was held in June 2017.

While ranks were “never so important” for Abhiram Bhalerao, ranking 27th in the country has come as a pleasant surprise. “As this was my first attempt, my aim was to perform well without thinking about the rank. It feels great to see that my hard work of one-and-a-half-year has paid off,” said Bhalerao, who now hopes to take up financial advisory or consultancy.

Gururaj Lunkad, who secured 30th rank, said, “It was difficult to manage articleship and studies. But, in the last four months prior to the exam, I studied hard and gave equal importance to all subjects. I prepared all the concepts thoroughly.”

Though he is yet to decide what he will specialise in, Lunkad said he is interested in the stock market. This year, a total of 88,916 students had appeared for the exam. While 40.52 per cent candidates cleared the exam, girls outnumbered the boys, at 41.23 per cent. As many as 10,276 candidates have been certified as Chartered Accountants this year.

