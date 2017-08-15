Bypoll near, Gurdaspur gets Independence-Day attention

The Congress is yet to finalist its candidate for the bypoll. (Photo: Google Maps) The Congress is yet to finalist its candidate for the bypoll. (Photo: Google Maps)

With Lok Sabha bypoll on mind, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is likely to announce development projects for Gurdaspur, where he will be unfurling the Tricolour on occasion of Independence Day on Tuesday. The Congress is yet to finalist its candidate for the bypoll.

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant on April 27, the day MP Vinod Khanna passed away. According to rules, the bypoll has to take place within six months of the seat falling vacant.

As Amarinder strategically decided to address the state-level function on Independence Day in Gurdaspur, the government sought a list of development projects required to be started in the area. The MLAs have already submitted lists from their respective Assembly segments.

