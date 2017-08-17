By end of September, BMC hopes to reduce waste generation by 1000 metric tonnes in Mumbai

The Solid Waste Management department’s data suggest that there are 3,084 commercial and residential establishments and each of them are producing more than 100 kg of wet waste daily and adding 1,345 metric tonne of garbage to the city’s total waste generation that is eventually sent to the three dumping grounds. (Representational Image) The Solid Waste Management department’s data suggest that there are 3,084 commercial and residential establishments and each of them are producing more than 100 kg of wet waste daily and adding 1,345 metric tonne of garbage to the city’s total waste generation that is eventually sent to the three dumping grounds. (Representational Image)

CHASING a September-end deadline set by the Bombay High Court, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for more than 3,000 bulk generators of garbage to process their own waste, a plan expected to reduce the city’s waste generation by more than 1,000 metric tonne by the end of next month.

The BMC had sent fresh notice to commercial establishments and some residential complexes earlier this month and is hoping that the city’s wet waste will come down from the current daily average of 7,700 metric tonne to 6,241 metric tonne by end of October.

The Solid Waste Management department’s data suggest that there are 3,084 commercial and residential establishments and each of them are producing more than 100 kg of wet waste daily and adding 1,345 metric tonne of garbage to the city’s total waste generation that is eventually sent to the three dumping grounds. The BMC was pulled up by the Bombay High Court, after a fire at the Deonar dumping ground in January last year. It was given time till June 30 to come up with a consolidated solid waste management plan. The BMC was also supposed to discontinue dumping garbage in the grounds at Deonar, Kanjurmarg and Mulund.

Despite taking up several measures, including composting pits, the BMC was unable to meet the deadline and was

given an extension until September 30. Civic officials, however, said that they will not be able to meet the extended deadline as well.

Officials argued that there has been improvement over the past few months, which has dropped the amount of garbage by about 1000 metric tonne from the average quantity of waste recorded in January this year to be 8,722 metric tonne.

“We have already explained to the High Court that the waste-to-energy project at Deonar will take 40-45 months to be set up. The tendering process for the bio-mining project at Mulund dumping ground is underway and we are also planning to increase the capacity of the processing plant at Kanjur Marg. We are simultaneously taking a variety of steps to ensure that minimum amount of waste is taken to the dumping grounds and will present the progress report

in front of the High Court,” said an official.

Among the 24 administrative wards, while K West, which includes areas such as Andheri, Versova and Juhu, has 565 bulk generators producing 71 metric tonne of waste, R Central, which includes areas like Borivali, has 151 bulk generators that generate a much higher amount of waste daily — 350 metric tonne.

“Apart from hotels, gymkhanas and restaurants, we have also issued notices to building with flats measuring over 2,000 square feet to process their waste within their premises. They have time until October 1 to begin processing the waste after which, the BMC’s garbage trucks will no longer collect their wet waste,” said an official

from the Solid Waste Management department.

