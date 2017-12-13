Bulandshahr accident: Vehicle owner traced to Sambhal, will be arrested soon, say police

A search launched by Singh’s family and police teams in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring districts of Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr ended with his body being recovered from the mortuary in Sikandrabad on November 4, police said. (Representational Image) A search launched by Singh’s family and police teams in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring districts of Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr ended with his body being recovered from the mortuary in Sikandrabad on November 4, police said. (Representational Image)

MORE THAN a month ago, 42-year-old Sukhpal Singh was on his way home from Garhmukteshwar but he never reached his Greater Noida home. A day later, his body was found in Sikandrabad while his motorcycle was in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area. CCTV footage recorded on November 3 at Kot toll plaza on National Highway 91 in Bulandshahr — showing his body allegedly caught under the bonnet of a Tata SUV — points to what allegedly happened to Singh.

The police said the SUV’s owner has been traced to Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh and the accused will be arrested soon. “After we received the footage, we have been conducting raids to nab the owner and driver of the SUV. Singh was travelling on a motorcycle and returning to Sakipur village in Greater Noida’s Surajpur area on November 3 night. He had gone to Garh to take a dip in the river. He went missing and his mobile phone could not be traced. A day later, his bike was found abandoned at Dhoom Manikpur village under Badalpur police station,” said Surendra Kumar Rathi, SO, Badalpur police station.

“We visited hospitals in Bulandshahr and we came to know that on November 3 night, Sikandrabad police had recovered a body from GT Road near the industrial area. The family recognised the body at the mortuary,” police said. A search launched by Singh’s family and police teams in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring districts of Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr ended with his body being recovered from the mortuary in Sikandrabad on November 4, police said.

Bulandshahr Police told the family that Singh’s body had numerous injury marks and it seemed to have been dumped near Jorkhabad village. An FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) was lodged in Badalpur police station on November 6 against unknown persons, said Rathi. “The motorcycle was damaged and there was blood on the spot. It seems that Singh was allegedly hit by the vehicle. The driver of the SUV either did not realise that his body was stuck under the car or the driver fled and only later realised that the body was underneath his car and discarded the body,” said Rathi.

