Bribery case: CBI files 1500-page challan against ‘tainted’ IFS officer

File photo of IFS officer Birender Chaudhary File photo of IFS officer Birender Chaudhary

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed 1,500 pages of a challan regarding a case of corruption against IFS (Indian Forest Service) Officer Birender Chaudhary, on Wednesday. The challan was submitted in the special CBI court of Additional and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur. The challan against Chaudhary was filed under sections 7/13(1)(a)(d) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to CBI officials, a challan copy of 1500 pages had been filed by the CBI and around 25 people have been named witnesses. Rajinder Singh, a sawmill owner and the complainant against Chaudhary, and Ganesh, Paramjit and Kala, who also contributed to the bribe amount paid to Chaudhary, have been named prime witnesses in the case.

Meanwhile, after the challan was submitted on Wednesday, a bail application, filed by Chaudhary, was withdrawn. The bail plea was filed by advocate Jarnail Singh on August 28.

Birender Chaudhary, a 2000 batch IFS officer and former member-secretary of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), was arrested by the CBI on July 19 for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from four owners of sawmills to set aside show-cause notices slapped on them for running their mills in the green corridor of Chandigarh.

Chaudhary was caught red-handed by an anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the CBI from his house at Sector 27. Additional cash of Rs 2 lakh along with some property documents and bank account books, too, were seized. The sawmill owners are Rajinder Singh, owner of Rajinder Singh and Brothers Saw Mill, Ganesh, Paramjit and Kala. Each of them contributed Rs 25,000 each to the bribe.

