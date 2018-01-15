Bodies of two minor girls found in bags in Sitapur

Vipin Sharma was also in business of finance, apart from being a cable operator. Vipin Sharma was also in business of finance, apart from being a cable operator.

Bodies of two unidentified girls aged around 8 and 12 years were found inside two bags in a canal in Sitapur on Sunday morning.

The bags were kept at a distance of around 3.5 km from each other in the dried-up Sharada canal in Hargaon police station area. While the police are yet to identify the bodies, they said the girls appear to be sisters and their deaths were apparently caused by strangulation. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

“At around 7 am, some local boys were playing on a road parallel to the canal, situated about 600-700 meters away from Kheri border, when they saw a black-coloured travel bag. After opening it, thinking that the bag might contain clothes, they found a body in it. The boys then called more people, who then informed the police,” said Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Kulkarni.

The SP added, “During search of the area, we found another bag with a body.” “Both the girls had marks on their necks, suggesting that they were strangled to death. The bags also had some amount of salt in it, probably to help the bodies decompose faster. The girls resembled each other so we suspect that they were sisters, and as per the clothes they had worn, we suspect that they were from a lower-middle class family. It appears that girls were probably killed yesterday (Saturday),” the SP said.

Kulkarni said they are trying to find out if any missing complaint was registered in nearby police stations. “We have sent the photos of the bodies to all nearby police stations. We have also contacted the surrounding districts for any missing complaint, and are also asking people from the migrant community about any information,” he said.

