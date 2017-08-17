BMC elections: 23-year-old poorest candidate with total assets worth Rs 1,092

(File Photo) (File Photo)

With total assets worth precisely Rs 1,092, Shehnaz Ramzan Khatri (23), is the poorest candidate contesting the upcoming Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation elections. Shehnaz’s affidavit shows a savings bank account with a balance of Rs 1,092. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate does not have any other moveable or immovable property or assets.

“I don’t own any properties. The amount, Rs 1,092, is nothing but the sum required to open a bank account. A candidate has to open a bank account to contest the polls. My father gave me the money to open an account,” said Shehnaz, who is contesting the polls from ward 9 C, Geeta Nagar, on Mira Road.

The commerce graduate had worked as a customer service executive in a reputed financial firm for six months after getting her degree in 2015. “I left the job and started assisting my father, who is involved in social work. The corporators from our area didn’t do any work. They were outsiders and did not meet the people to address their issues. As I don’t want them to get re-elected, I decided to contest. I have been receiving a good response from the people because of my father’s work,” Shehnaz added.

Her father, Ramzan Khatri, was a member of the municipal corporation’s education committee for five years. Besides, he is a former NCP taluka president. “I’m focussing more on door-to-door campaigns. It doesn’t require funds. Some of my father’s friends are helping us out with the campaign expenditure,” Shehnaz added.

Talking about her agenda for the polls, Shehnaz said she wants the twin-city to be declared drug-free, ensure 24-hour water supply and spread awareness about women’s rights. “The youngsters are addicted to drugs and their lives are being ruined. Besides, there has been a lot of injustice against women. So, I want to create awareness about their rights,” she said.

Shehnaz’s main opponent is Saiyed Noorjahan Nazarhussain, a 68-year-old Congress candidate, who is a corporator and former deputy mayor. Noorjahan is also the mother of former Congress MLC, Muzaffar Hussain. Ramzan said his daughter has a good chance of winning because she is a clean candidate. “There is not a single case against her,” said Ramzan. Elections to the 95-member Mira Bhayander corporation will be held on August 20.

