Binoy Tamang alleges threat to life, claims top GJM leaders amassed huge properties

Expelled Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Binoy Tamang on Sunday claimed his life is in danger, and pointed fingers at top party leaders for amassing “huge properties”. Meanwhile, the state government is mulling the inclusion of Binoy Tamang and his followers in the second round of talks with Hill parties on September 12. GJM chief Bimal Gurung had already agreed to send representatives to the meeting.

Tamang, formerly the GJM’s chief co-ordinator, was expelled after he announced the suspension of the indefinite strike for 12 days following a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state secretariat Nabanna. “My life is in danger. I may be killed any day. But before that, I will expose the top leadership of GJM who have amassed huge properties both here and abroad,” Tamang said at a press conference at the Darjeeling Press Guild office on Sunday. Tamang claimed his removal from the party is illegal, and that that he is still the chief co-ordinator.

“The decision to expel me from the party was illegal, as only six of the 93 central committee members were present. If needed, I will go to court,” he said, claiming he has sent a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh saying he is the true representative of the party. Refuting allegations by a section of GJM leaders that he made crores of rupees by joining hands with the state government, Tamang said: “ Please check my home. Those who are making false charges of corruption against me have amassed huge properties. Most of the properties are outside India. I will soon expose them.”

Tamang also said the people of the Hills are tired of the bandh. “People are suffering due to the bandh. The bandh is being forced on them,” said Tamang.

Tamang led the GJM’s five-member delegation in the August 29 meeting with the state government. On Thursday, after returning from Kolkata, Tamang chaired the party’s central committee meeting in Kurseong and announced to withdraw the indefinite bandh from September 1 to September 12.

Immediately thereafter, Gurung announced that the meeting chaired by Tamang was illegal, and the bandh would be imposed in stricter manner. Gurung had also alleged that Tamang and Anit Thapa — a central committee member of the party — were conspiring against him and the cause of Gorkhaland.

