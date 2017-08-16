Biker killed in East of Kailash hit-and-run

The accused is yet to be traced and the car has not been identified. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage for clues. A police officer said that when a police team visited the spot for evidence gathering, no eyewitness was found. (Representational Image) The accused is yet to be traced and the car has not been identified. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage for clues. A police officer said that when a police team visited the spot for evidence gathering, no eyewitness was found. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old biker was killed while another injured in a hit-and-run incident in southeast Delhi’s East of Kailash on Saturday night. The biker has been identified as 22-year-old Monu, a resident of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in a rented accommodation with his friend Bacchhu Lal. A case was registered on the statement of Lal, who was injured in the accident.

The accused is yet to be traced and the car has not been identified. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage for clues. A police officer said that when a police team visited the spot for evidence gathering, no eyewitness was found.

According to the complainant, the accident took place around 11.30 pm on August 12 when he and his friend left for the local vegetable market at Okhla for grocery shopping. Monu was driving the bike while Lal was riding pillion. When they reached near C Block of East of Kailash, a speeding silver-coloured car came from behind and hit the motor cycle, police said.

The victims could not note down the number as they were injured. They were later admitted to a hospital by some passersby where Monu died during treatment. A case was registered under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the IPC at Amar Colony Police station.

