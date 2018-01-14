Bihar: Woman kills self, 2 children after hubby remarries

Supreme Crisis
Masiya Begam had married Ansar Alam around eight years ago and they were apparently living happily, Bahadurganj police station SHO Mahfooz Alam said.

Published: January 14, 2018 7:11 pm
Days after her husband took another wife, a 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after feeding pesticide to her children in Kishanganj district, the police said today.

Masiya Begam and her two children – 6-year-old Mashkur and 3-month-old Abrar – died last night on their way to hospital at Kharseldenga village under Bahadurganj police station.

Her third child, 2-year-old Ayesha, is battling for life at the MGM Hospital here.

Masiya Begam had married Ansar Alam around eight years ago and they were apparently living happily, Bahadurganj police station SHO Mahfooz Alam said.

But their relations soured ever since she came to know that her husband had married another girl in a neighbouring village a few days ago, the SHO said.

“Ansar and his second wife have been detained for interrogation,” the SHO said.

  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 14, 2018 at 7:47 pm
    Two childrens ? Yaar, whatsapp ke do message hue the bas. Itna darwana scene bana ke tu logo ka dimaag gumha sakati hai mera nahi. Me pee raha hu kyun ki tum jio aur tum hai jo marne ki baat karte ho.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
