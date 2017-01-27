Woman murdered in Odisha, body found on expressway

Representational Image Representational Image

A woman cook of an Integrated Child Development Scheme(ICDS) centre was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants and her body with her throat slit was found near a traffic junction on Friday.

Police said the 35-year-old woman’s body was found in the morning near Hazari traffic junction on the Paradip-Daitary Expressway, about 8 KM from Kendrapara.

The traffic junction is 30 km from her native village and the victim worked as a cook at Keshpur village ICDS centre under Pattamundai police station jurisdiction.

Police said it is being suspected that the assailants dumped the body on the highway side of the junction after murdering her in some other place. Investigation into the case is on, the police added.