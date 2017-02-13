Woman cries harassment against BJD MLA from Talcher

The woman alleged that Pradhan has refused to accept her as his wife. (Source: Google Maps) The woman alleged that Pradhan has refused to accept her as his wife. (Source: Google Maps)

Ruling BJD MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan from Talcher has been accused of harassing a woman, who claimed to have married the lawmaker at a temple in 2015. The woman lodged a written complaint against Pradhan at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar where she has alleged that Pradhan has refused to accept her as his wife. Pradhan, however, rejected the allegation and said “I know that woman. I have helped the woman as her parents have died. The allegation against me is politically motivated.”

“It is a conspiracy against me,” Pradhan claimed while the woman alleged that the MLA has torturing her physically and mentally, threatening her not to disclose the matter.

“I met Braja Kishore in 2014. After staying together for few days, we decided to marry at a temple. Now he is neither giving me the status of his wife nor staying with me after our marriage. He takes me to his Bhubaneswar residence, but has never taken me to his house in Talcher,” the woman alleged.

“I have all proof of getting married to him at a temple. If needed, I will provide it to the police,” she said seeking security as feels threat to her life.