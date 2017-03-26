Three Maoists surrender in Odisha

Three Maoists, including two security guards of central committee member Gajarla Ravi, on Saturday surrendered to the police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. The three, Malle Bedingi, Merry Karnem and Deba Madkami, reportedly faced health problems. They carried reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.

“The three were diagnosed with jaundice and multiple infections. The surrendered Maoists have been sent for de-worming and will be undergoing treatment before rehabilitation,” Malkangiri SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra said.

The three have been involved in multiple murders and attacks, including the 2009 attack on Nalco’s Damanjodi unit. They said that they were being exploited and forced to do menial work. The three will get cash benefits of up to Rs 3.98 lakh apart from livelihood training and support.

