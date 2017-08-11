Odisha swine flu toll rises to six

File Photo: A resident of Bargarh, died of swine flu during treatment at VIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur district File Photo: A resident of Bargarh, died of swine flu during treatment at VIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur district

The swine flu toll in Odisha on Friday rose to six with two persons succumbing to the disease in the state, official sources said. A person undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack succumbed to Swine flu late last night, informed the swine flu nodal office of the hospital. The deceased hailed from Tirtol area in Jagatsinghpur, he said.

A resident of Bargarh, died of swine flu during treatment at VIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur district today. Meanwhile, a report said at least two doctors, one at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and another at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, have tested positive to the H1N1 virus.

Yesterday, as many as 24 samples were sent for investigation of which 13 tested positive taking the total number of H1N1 virus affected persons in Odisha to 84. Meanwhile, the authorities of the Health department are mulling to administer vaccine to medicos and medical staff deployed at the swine flu ward in hospitals after two doctors tested positive for swine flu.

Swab samples of a doctor working at the Orthopaedic department in Capital Hospital and a junior doctor of SCB, Cuttack, were found positive for the vector-borne disease.

