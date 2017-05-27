Odisha students lock up campus to protest job scam, one arrested

Students at the centre of a fake recruitment scam in Odisha’s Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan deemed university on Friday locked up the campus’s main gate in protest even as police arrested the institution’s placement cell head.

Over 400 BTech graduates, who had thought they secured jobs in 10 MNCs during campus placements in April-May, came to know that the offers were fake. The students had started their hunger strike on Thursday but called it off a day later. They locked the main gate of the campus as the institution’s officials dithered on giving a written assurance on their placement.

Higher education minister Anant Das, when asked about the fake recruitment, said it was in the domain of technical education department. Police said they had arrested Rajkishore Hota, two days after an FIR was lodged against the consultancy company that had organised the placement drive.

