Odisha stevedoring magnate back in jail after treatment

WITHIN 24 hours of landing in jail, stevedoring magnate and main accused in the murder of a shipping company executive, Mahimananda Mishra, managed to get out of jail on Tuesday evening after complaining of chest pain. On Wednesday, he was sent back to a sub-jail in Jagatsinghpur district after brief treatment at a government hospital.

Mishra, who was detained in Bangkok along with his associate Basant Bal, was arrested after he arrived in Bhubaneswar on December 26 evening on charges of masterminding the murder of Mahendra Swain, executive of Seaways Shipping, a Hyderabad-based company.

His medical check-up at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar just after the arrest found him to be fit. But a few hours later, he complained of chest pain just before entering the court room of judicial magistrate first class, Kujang.

Police officials said a doctor was called into jail and after he complained of severe sickness, he was referred to the district headquarters hospital of Jagatsinghpur where a group of doctors found him to be medically fit. Following this he was sent back to jail.