Odisha Special Secretary promoted to the rank of ADG

In a minor reshuffle in the police cadre, the Odisha government on Monday promoted home department special secretary Lilit Das to the rank of Additional Director General (ADG).

A notification issued by the home department said Das would continue in his post, but would be promoted to the rank of ADG.

Similarly, senior IPS officer Bijayananda Jha, currently posted as ADG (Law and Order), would hold additional charge of ADG (Communications), the notification said.