Odisha shivers, Daringbadi coldest at 5 degrees Celsius

Most parts of Odisha on Sunday reeled under intense cold accompanied by chilly wind as the mercury settled at 5 degrees Celsius at Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, making it the coldest place in the state. Kandhamal remained the coldest district in the state.

The picturesque and mountainous Daringbadi recorded a temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at Kandhamal district headquarter Phulbani remained at 6.2 degrees C, the Meteorological office said.

The minimum temperature fell below 10 degrees Celsius in at least 10 places, MeT officials said adding that cold wave conditions were likely to continue.

The minimum temperature at Angul was 7 degrees Celsius, in Bhawanipatna it was 7.5 degrees Celsius, Tahcler was 8.8 degrees Celsius, Koraput was 9 degrees Celsius, Hirakud 9.4 degrees Celsius, and Balangir was 9.5 degrees Celsius, they said.

The state capital of Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum of 14.6 degrees Celsius, it said.