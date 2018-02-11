Odisha police station attacked, records burnt after death in custody

The police maintained that the victim, Abhinash Munda, 22, committed suicide. (Source: odishapolice.gov.in) The police maintained that the victim, Abhinash Munda, 22, committed suicide. (Source: odishapolice.gov.in)

Alleging that a tribal man from Bhalupali village in Odisha’s Sambalpur district was beaten to death by the police on Thursday night, agitated local residents tried to set the station on fire, destroyed records and smashed and torched police vehicles on Friday morning.

Several policemen were injured and Sub-divisional Police Officer Abakash Routray sustained injuries on head, which police sources say are “very serious”.

The police maintained that the victim, Abhinash Munda, 22, committed suicide, hanging himself with a blanket at Ainthapalli Police Station. His family has reportedly alleged torture by the police. Hundreds of people from Bhalupali and nearby villages attacked the police station around 9 am. The situation was brought under control after a platoon of Odisha Swift Action Force fired tear gas shells. The Sambalpur Rourkela State Highway-10 was also blocked by the protesters.

As stone-pelting intensified, police personnel were forced to abandon lathicharge and seek shelter at the station. Some people reportedly tried to attack SP Sanjeev Arora, who had gone there to calm the situation.

According to an officer, Munda was picked up by the police on Tuesday in a case of jewellery theft at a wedding, where Munda was working as a waiter. “The police went to his (Munda’s) house and recovered jewellery and cash,” Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora said. He said Munda was booked under IPC Sections 457 (trespass) and 380 (theft). The police said they are yet to receive the final postmortem report.

Odisha DGP R P Sharma has placed inspector-in-charge of Ainthapali Police Station Srimanta Barik under suspension for “gross negligence and dereliction of duty”. Two other officials, diary charge officer Harishchandra Gadnayak and constable Nirupama Choudhury have also been suspended.

