Odisha: Phulbani records 6 degrees, forested districts hit hard

Cold wave conditions have hitnormal life in Odisha, particularly in forested districts in interior parts of the state, and it may continue like this for two more days. “Cold wave condition likely to prevail over some parts of interior Odisha during the next 24 hours,” a bulletin issued by IMD, Bhubaneswar, said. The northerly wind flow since night continued till this orning and the clear sky is conducive for drop in the mercury, said IMD Bhubaneswar director Sarat Sahu.

The interior parts of the state, including Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Sundargarh, have recorded temperatures below 10 degrees celsius. The temperature in coastal areas has also registered a drop by few points, Sahu said, adding it will plummet further. The mercury level touched 12.6 degrees celsius in the region yesterday, the IMD said.

Shallow fog prevailed over isolated pockets of north interior Odisha, it said, adding minimum temperature in the area were appreciably below normal. The weather has been dry in the state. The highest maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum of 6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani, the IMD said.

The mercury fell below 6 degrees Celsius at Belghar and Daringbadi in Kandhamal district. Of the 24 stations for which IMD collected daily temperature, 23 recorded night temperature below 15 degrees Celsius for the last two days, it said.