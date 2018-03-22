Odisha: Parcel bomb survivor appeals to CM for justice

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

A woman, who lost her husband in a parcel bomb explosion just five days into their marriage, has made an appeal for justice to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Soumya Sekhar, a man in his mid-20s, and his grandmother, 85, were killed, while his wife, Reema Sahoo, sustained critical injuries when a parcel bomb disguised as a wedding gift exploded at their Patnagarh home in Balangir district on February 23.

Sahoo, also in her mid-20s, is undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here. “I want justice and I request the chief minister to direct the state police to thoroughly investigate into this incident and arrest the culprits,” Sahoo said.

Her family members also met the CM recently in the state capital to discuss the matter. Patnaik assured the family that the state police would do everything to solve the case, a source close to the chief minister’s office said

Although Balangir police has been investigating into the case over the past one month, there has been no significant headway so far. “Since it is an important case, the crime branch will be providing all inputs to the local police,” said crime branch ADG Santosh Upadhaya.

Sahoo, who is still coping with her loss, said she is still not sure why someone ruined her life.

“Soumya was a very amiable person and was liked by all. I cannot think of anyone among our friends or connections who would do this to me,” she added.

