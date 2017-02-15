Odisha panchayat elections: 73 per cent voter turnout in second phase of polls

Odisha: Tribal voters wait in queue to exercise their franchise in the first phase of the Odisha Panchayat Polls in Kandhamal on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo) Odisha: Tribal voters wait in queue to exercise their franchise in the first phase of the Odisha Panchayat Polls in Kandhamal on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo)

The second phase of Panchayat elections in Odisha was held today amid tight security and registered a 73 per cent voter turnout. “An average of 73 per cent voters cast their votes. Though there were some reports of stray incidents, polling was by and large peaceful,” State Election Commissioner Rabinarayan Senapati told reporters. While Dhenkanal district reported the highest of 84 per cent voter turnout, the Maoist-hit Malkangiri district registered the lowest 64 per cent of polling, Senapati said adding, incidents like ballot paper snatching and disruption of polling have been reported. He said the SEC has sought reports from the district authorities concerned.

“Repolling, if any, will be held after receiving the District Collectors’ reports. No polling is now planned in the areas where people have boycott elections,” Senapati said.

The second phase of polling was held in 174 Zilla Parishad zones under 65 blocks in 29 districts, while the candidate at Polsara Zilla Parishad in Ganjam district won uncontested. In the Maoist-hit Malkangiri district, no one turned up to cast their votes in 13 booths in a gram panchayat under Korkonda block, officials said.