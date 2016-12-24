Odisha: Maoists kill one, torch seven vehicles in Koraput district

Maoists murdered the husband of a naib sarpanch in Odisha’s Koraput district and torched at least seven vehicles engaged in road works, police said today. A group of Maoists attacked G Appa Rao’s house at Kotubu village, bordering Andhra Pradesh in Pottangi area late on Thursday night and dragged him out charging him to be a police informer.

They then reached the road construction and set seven vehicles on fire, the police said adding Rao’s body was found yesterday. Police recovered few Maoist posters of Koraput-Malkangiri-Srikakulam division of CPI (Maoist) in Odia and Telegu from the site.

The Maoists through the posters opposed the construction of a 4.5 km PMGSY road from Upper Goloru to Pedapadu in the area and warned three villagers of dire consequences if they supported the work. Brushing aside allegations that the killed person was an informer, Koraput SP Charan Singh said probe into the incident is on.