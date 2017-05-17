Odisha High Court grants bail to Mahimananda Mishra in Paradip murder case

Mahimananda Mishra has also been asked to submit his passport to the investigating officer Mahimananda Mishra has also been asked to submit his passport to the investigating officer

Odisha High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to noted businessman Mahimananda Mishra, who was arrested in December last year in connection with a murder case in 2016. Allowing the application of Mishra for a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh each from two sureties, Justice D P Choudhury ordered that the Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) chief shall not visit Paradip till the investigation in the case is over.

Mishra has also been asked to submit his passport to the investigating officer and appear before him whenever required. However, Mishra is unlikely to step out of the Choudwar jail immediately, where he is lodged now, as he has not been granted bail in another attempt to murder case pending against him.

Mishra was booked earlier this year in the 2013 bomb blast case in which an advocate was injured. Although, hearings in the bail application of Mishra in the bomb blast case are over, the HC could not deliver the verdict on the day as it could not function after lunch for the death of two advocates on record.

