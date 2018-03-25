Odisha HC allows Bhadrak Ram Navami procession

The court has directed authorities to take all steps to ensure peace and harmony. (Representational) The court has directed authorities to take all steps to ensure peace and harmony. (Representational)

Ram Navami celebrations will be organised in Odisha’s Bhadrak on March 25, like every year, after the Sri Ram Mahayajna Samiti was granted permission to take out a procession by the High Court, officials said. The district administration had on Friday relaxed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC from 1 pm to 6 pm, allowing the Kalas Sobhajatra in the town. The court has directed authorities to take all steps to ensure peace and harmony.

Ram Navami celebrations in Bhadrak took a violent turn last year after two communities clashed over an allegedly offensive Facebook post about Ram and Sita. Hundreds of shops were burnt while mobs attacked police vehicles. The government had to impose curfew.

Collector Gyana Ranjan Das said, “We had given them (Sri Ram Mahayajna Samiti) permission for the yagna and the Kalas Sobhajatra, but not for the Ram Navami procession.”

“They (Samiti) had approached the single bench, to which a single bench of Odisha HC said it was not inclined to interfere with the orders of the district administration,” Das said.

“Then they approached the division bench which said Kalas Sobhajatra and sankirtan will be done as they were last year,” Das said.

