Odisha Congress leaders welcome resignation of AICC general secretary

A day after Congress in-charge of Odisha, B K Hariprasad, resigned from the post of AICC general secretary and Congress Working Committee member, taking moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the panchayat polls, state Congress leaders said he should have resigned long ago.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“B K Hariprasad should have resigned much earlier as the Congress lost many seats in the 2014 Assembly polls. He should have resigned then. Better late than never,” said Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati. He demanded that state Congress chief Prasad Harichandan also resign.

Former Congress MP Ananta Sethi also welcomed Hariprasad’s resignation. “Had Hariprasad brainstormed the results, he would have known the reason for the party’s decline in Odisha. The party has suffered a huge loss in the panchayat polls,” Sethi said, adding Harichandan too should follow Hariprasad and quit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now