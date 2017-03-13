Odisha: BJD wins president post in 18 zilla parishads

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Candidates of the ruling BJD in Odisha Sunday won the president’s post in 18 zilla parishads while BJP had to be content with the post in seven districts. The ruling party won the president’s post in Ganjam, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh and Angul districts.

BJP, which won 297 Zilla Parishad zones and held majority in eight districts, suffered a revolt in Sambalpur where a rebel candidate won the president’s post. BJP leader and former minister Jayanarayan Mishra got his follower Radheshyam Barik elected Sambalpur Zilla Parishad president against the party’s decision.

Eventually, BJP could claim the president’s post in zilla parishads of Bolangir, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Subarnapur and Gajapati. Congress claimed the Zilla Parishad president’s post in Rayagada and Jharsuguda.