Odisha Beverages Corpn inaugurates online system

In a bid to encourage cashless transaction, state Chief Secretary A P Padhi on Friday inaugurated the online system at the Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL). Inaugurating the module, Padhi said, “This is another step forward towards making ease of doing business which is a priority area of the state government. The module will enable quick and transparent transactions thereby helping the retailers to do their business without hurdles from Corporation side.”

Padhi directed the corporation to initiate steps for automating other operations like go-down management, inventory management up to retail level etc of the Corporation. Excise Secretary B Sethi said that the online system has been developed within a week because of the active support of the State Bank of India and National Informatics Center, Bhubaneswar. He added that OSBCL started its journey towards online e-governance from August 2015.

Sethi said that this online payment module would make the business of the Corporation hassle-free and more transparent and would facilitate real time transaction tracking.

Managing Director of the Corporation Dwijaraj Kara said that in the meanwhile OBSCL has implemented online system for generation of indent by the liquor suppliers, purchase orders by the Corporation, excise permits by the excise authority, consignment dispatch note by the liquor supplier and stock receipt note by the Corporation on a cent percent realtime platform.

The Corporation has nine Depots in various places like Chandikhol, Khordha, Nirgundi, Angul, Sambalpur, Balasore, Berhampur, Rayagada and Bolagir. There are about 1,600 retailers attached to these depots. In the first phase the online payment module would be implemented in Chandikhol depot. The system would be rolled out to other depots within a period of 2 to 3 months said IT manager of the Corporation, Sethi said.