Odisha: Auto-rickshaw accident kills 8 in Jagatsinghpur

At least 8 people died and three others were injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided head on with a tipper in Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday.

The mishap occurred when 11 people from Machagaon village of Jagatsinghpur were returning after attending the rituals of Deba Snana Purnima at Nemala Matha in Cuttack in the early hours on Saturday. The three-wheeler then collided head-on with a speeding tipper killing seven of them, including a minor girl, on the spot and injuring three others.

Later, one of the injured succumbed to his injuries taking the toll to eight. The driver of the tipper fled the spot after the accident.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik later announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

