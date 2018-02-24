Odisha Assembly’s budget session to start from March 20

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

The Odisha Assembly’s budget session is scheduled to begin from March 20 with Governor S C Jamir’s address, a notification issued by Odisha Legislative Assembly said today.

The state’s Finance Minister S B Behera will present the annual budget for the year 2018-19 on March 23, the notification said, adding that the session will be held in two phases.

While the first phase of the Assembly will be held from March 20 to March 31, the second phase is scheduled to start from April 11, it said. The Assembly session is scheduled to conclude on May 5, the notification added.

