Friday, May 04, 2018
Odisha: 75-year-old man sexually abuses minor girl in Balasore

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: May 4, 2018 8:25:39 pm
A minor girl in Odisha’s Balasore district was sexually abused allegedly by a 75-year-old man, who has been arrested, police said today. The incident took place at Sana Matipur village in Balasore district yesterday and the parents of the 10-year-old girl lodged an FIR at Simulia police station against the septuagenarian.

According to the FIR, the man committed the crime at his house where he stays alone. The accused has been arrested based on the FIR and investigations are on, the police said.

“The police arrested the man who allegedly sexually abused the minor girl after luring her with chocolates and money. The accused will undergo medical examination,” Inspector-in-charge of Simulia Police Station, Sanjay Panda told reporters.

